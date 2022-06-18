223795 ALSHAUN JONES Jun 18, 2022 21 min ago 1 of 2 JONES, ALSHAUN LAMONT 06/17/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 174FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION- INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH A CHILD - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST-RELEASE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Criminal Law Violation Secu Status Probation Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector