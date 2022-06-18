223800 CHER NICHOLSON Jun 18, 2022 10 min ago 1 of 2 NICHOLSON, CHER J 06/17/2022Age: 56 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 180PROBATION VIOLATION HIT AND RUN SER INJ - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Cher Nicholson Status Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector