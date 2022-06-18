GALLOP, MEGAN LYNEE 06/17/2022

Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 167

ALTER/REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSESS MARIJAUNA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

