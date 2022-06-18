223804 HERMAN MOORE Jun 18, 2022 10 min ago 1 of 2 MOORE, HERMAN LEE 06/17/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 260RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Secu Status Military Status Herman Moore Type Gun Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector