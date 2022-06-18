MOORE, HERMAN LEE 06/17/2022

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 260

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags