223805 JONATHAN LANGLEY Jun 18, 2022 21 min ago 1 of 2 LANGLEY, JONATHAN PAUL 06/17/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 160BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET