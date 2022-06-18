COBURN, RUSSELL ADAM 06/17/2022

Age: 60 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 313

SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags