223816 DEMETRIUS WILLIAMS Jun 18, 2022 21 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS TEARLE 06/18/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 120IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET