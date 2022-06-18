WILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS TEARLE 06/18/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 120

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

