223817 AVERY WATKINS Jun 18, 2022 21 min ago 1 of 2 WATKINS, AVERY KALEB 06/18/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 155CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET