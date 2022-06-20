SATTERTHWAITE, TYQUAN 06/18/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 260

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

INTERFER EMERGENCY COMUNNICATIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FALSE IMPRISONMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET