STEPHENSON, DORIAN JAQUELL 06/18/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 145

FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DISPLAY ANOTHERS AS OWN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-UNSEALED WINE/LIQ IN PASS AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET