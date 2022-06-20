223833 DERRICK TAYLOR Jun 20, 2022 Jun 20, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 TAYLOR, DERRICK RASHAUN 06/19/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 230POS/SELL/BUY ALT GUN SERIAL NO - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOPEN CNT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARU PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector