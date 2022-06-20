BATTLE, RONNIE DARNELL 06/19/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 170

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OPEN CNT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET