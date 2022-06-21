223838 CURTIS HINES Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HINES, CURTIS EARL 06/19/2022Age: 53 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 180AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector