STEFON LITTLE Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LITTLE, STEFON WINDELL 06/20/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 185ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET