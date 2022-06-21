223847 DONISHA BRYANT Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BRYANT, DONISHA NICOLE 06/20/2022Age: 33 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 203FTA - SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Nicole Viol Law Incl Status Judicial Pret Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector