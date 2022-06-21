223848 AZARIA ROUSE Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ROUSE, AZARIA ALISE NYA 06/20/2022Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 151SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Azaria Rouse Azaria Alise Nya Law Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector