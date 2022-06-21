223854 CHRISTOPHER MOORING Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MOORING, CHRISTOPHER DAIL 06/20/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 170CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAKING AND OR ENERING - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Secu Status Christopher Mooring Christopher Dail Enter Weapon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector