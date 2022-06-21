223857 JACQUEL LANCASTER Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LANCASTER, JACQUEL TYRIQUE 06/20/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 145RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Officer Secu Status Type Lancaster Misdemeanor Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector