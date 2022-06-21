223860 DESTUNEE BERRY Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BERRY, DESTUNEE QUINASHA 06/20/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 114FTA SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA IDENTITY THIEFT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Berry Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector