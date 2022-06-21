223863 TERRY PUGH Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PUGH, TERRY TYRONE 06/20/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 135FTA/DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA/RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA/SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Terry Pugh Terry Tyrone Misdemeanor Status Inc1 Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector