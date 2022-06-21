PUGH, TERRY TYRONE 06/20/2022

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 135

FTA/DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags