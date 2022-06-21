RUFFIN, ERIC MCARTHUR 06/20/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 148

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags