223864 ERIC RUFFIN Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RUFFIN, ERIC MCARTHUR 06/20/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 148POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET