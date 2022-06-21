223867 SHA`ASIA CARNEY Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CARNEY, SHA`ASIA MONIQUE 06/21/2022Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 160FTA-NO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Carney Monique Status Law Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector