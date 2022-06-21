223868 BRIAN WEAVER Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WEAVER, BRIAN ROBERT 06/21/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 135DWI ALCOHOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Brian Weaver Brian Robert Status Criminal Law Crime Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector