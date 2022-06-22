HARRIS, JERMARLON MAURICE 06/21/2022

Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 212

NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $780.00 Type: USC Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-WORTHLESS CHECK NO ACCOUNT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $220.00 Type: CASH Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags