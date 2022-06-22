223875 MCDANIEL RAKESTRAW Jun 22, 2022 18 min ago 1 of 2 RAKESTRAW, MCDANIEL KENNETH 06/21/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 179PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY B&E - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Kenneth Criminal Law Music Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector