223878 MARQUEZ JONES Jun 22, 2022 19 min ago 1 of 2 JONES, MARQUEZ TYRESE 06/21/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 195INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATTEMPTED BREAKING AND ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK AND ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETUNAUTHORIZED USE OF - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET