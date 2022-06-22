223881 EDWARD PERSON Jun 22, 2022 19 min ago 1 of 2 PERSON, EDWARD LEE 06/21/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 175BREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER BREAK/ ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Larceny Crime Criminal Law Enter Status Bond Edward Person Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector