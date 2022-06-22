223883 KAREEM GIBBS Jun 22, 2022 19 min ago 1 of 2 GIBBS, KAREEM ASHED 06/21/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 130INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP B&E BLDG-FELON/LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING AND OR ENTERING - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Law Felony Injury Misdemeanor Kareem Gibbs Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector