223892 JAMES WILKINS Jun 22, 2022 19 min ago 1 of 2 WILKINS, JAMES DOUGLAS 06/22/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 605 Weight: 235INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS W/INT/S/D COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags James Wilkins James Douglas Injury Medicine Type Inc1 Status Status Real Property Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector