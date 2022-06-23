WIGGAN, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES 06/22/2022

Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 210

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

