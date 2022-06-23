WILLIAMS, LINWOOD JEROME 06/22/2022

Age: 55 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 205

IMPEDE TRAFFIC SIT/STAND/LIE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SOLICTING FROM HIGHWAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags