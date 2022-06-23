223899 ERIC MCIVER Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MCIVER, ERIC TYSHAWN 06/22/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 606 Weight: 343OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE FIREARM WITHIN CITY LIMITS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Pret Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Acti Eric Mciver Eric Tyshawn Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector