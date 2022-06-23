223905 CANDACE THACKSTON Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 THACKSTON, CANDACE BENA 06/22/2022Age: 31 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 170INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING BUILDING, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY AFTER B & E - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Linguistics Type Candace Thackston Status Candace Bena Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector