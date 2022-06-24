223908 JUSTICE BLOW Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 52 min ago 1 of 2 BLOW, JUSTICE MAURICE 06/22/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 183OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector