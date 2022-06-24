BLOW, JUSTICE MAURICE 06/22/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 183

OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAK OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET