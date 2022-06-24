WYNN, TREVON MICHAEL 06/23/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 170

FTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET