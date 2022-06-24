TRIPP, DAVID KALE 06/23/2022

Age: 52 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 130

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL MAINTAIN LANE CONTROL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPARIED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

AGGRESSIVE DRIVING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET