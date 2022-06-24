223914 DAVID TRIPP Jun 24, 2022 53 min ago 1 of 2 TRIPP, DAVID KALE 06/23/2022Age: 52 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 130RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL MAINTAIN LANE CONTROL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPARIED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAGGRESSIVE DRIVING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector