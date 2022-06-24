223915 SHERKEIL SMITH Jun 24, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SMITH, SHERKEIL RASHEED 06/23/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector