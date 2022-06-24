BOYD, LAKISHA ATKINSON 06/23/2022

Age: 40 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 125

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET