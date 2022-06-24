WILLIAMS, JAMAS MALYK 06/23/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 157

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

BREAKING OR ENTERING TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET