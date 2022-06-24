MAYO, DARIUS MALIK 06/23/2022

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $400000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET