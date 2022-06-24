HIGHSMITH, CHARLES TOREKEYO 06/23/2022

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 160

FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

AWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET