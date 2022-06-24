223934 LUIS MARTINEZ-DOMINGUEZ Jun 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MARTINEZ-DOMINGUEZ, LUIS FAUSTINO 06/24/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 180DWI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector