SMITH, JAMES CLIFTON 06/24/2022

Age: 55 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 190

ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET