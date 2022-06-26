MARTIN, COLBY ALEXANDER 06/24/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 145

PROBATION VIOLATION-ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-CRIME AGAINST NATURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION-OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET