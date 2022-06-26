PHILLIPS, DARIUS QWASHON 06/24/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 186

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET