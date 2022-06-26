JOHNSON, MONTARIS KEYWON 06/25/2022

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 150

FTA/DWLR NOT IMPARIED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INC1 Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA/SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET