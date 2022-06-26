223984 JAVIER MARTINEZ--PEREZ Jun 26, 2022 32 min ago 1 of 2 MARTINEZ--PEREZ, JAVIER ENRIQUE 06/25/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 180RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME ALC BY <19 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETM-POSS F-WN/LQ/MXBV <21 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSES OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OF CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Misdemeanor Secu Status Prison Status Jail Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector