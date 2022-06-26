ADAMS, RAHMEL SINCERE 06/25/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 130

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS/DIS/PALT/FICT/REVD/DR.LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

