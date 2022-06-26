EVERETT, LINDSEY 06/25/2022

Age: 35 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 207

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

CONCEAL HANDGUN PERMIT VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags