223990 LATONYA TUCKER Jun 26, 2022 23 min ago 1 of 2 TUCKER, LATONYA LEVETTE 06/25/2022Age: 46 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 280CONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Tucker Status Crime Felony Secu Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector